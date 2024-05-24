Goa minister warns of FIRs against violators of Preservation of Trees Act

Panaji, May 24 (PTI) Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Friday said his department will register first information reports (FIRs) against persons violating the Preservation of Trees Act.

People take permission from the deputy conservators of forest from the North and South Goa divisions to fell trees citing some requirements, but end up violating the Preservation of Trees Act, the minister told PTI.

"Once they get permission, people go completely against the rules," he said.

Rane said directions have been issued to the principal chief conservator of Forest to register FIRs against violators, and the department will come down heavily on them.

Rane, who heads the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department, said action will be taken against people involved in illegal landfilling.

Several cases of illegal landfilling have been brought to the government's notice, and the department is probing them, he said.

The minister said that Bicholim MLA Chandrakant Shetye had recently filed a complaint against the illegal plotting of land at Mencurem village in his constituency, Bicholim.

The department will initiate action against illegal plotting, he said. PTI RPS ARU