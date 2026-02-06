Goa MP flags rising cyber fraud threat to tourism, seeks govt action

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Goa BJP MP Sadanand Shet Tanavde on Friday raised alarm over the surge in online scams targeting tourists, urging the government to take stringent action against fraudulent hotel booking platforms and digital payment frauds that are affecting the state's tourism industry and visitor safety.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Tanavde said the rise of Goa as a major tourism hub and destination for digital nomads has been accompanied by a sharp increase in cyber frauds.

"While this has helped the local economy, it has unfortunately led to a sharp rise in online scams related to hotel and accommodation bookings and digital payment frauds," he said.

The MP cited several cases where fake hotels, holiday homes, and homestays are listed on online platforms, with fraudsters creating fake websites impersonating well-known hotels or booking portals.

"Tourists fall prey to these scams, and on reaching Goa, discover that no such booking exists, or that the hotel itself does not exist," Tanavde said, adding that victims not only face ruined holidays but also heavy financial losses after paying large advance amounts.

Despite regular advisories, he said, fraudsters continue to operate using fake websites, virtual mobile numbers, international internet calls, and anonymous digital platforms.

"Advisory warnings alone are not sufficient to deal with these organised gangs. There is an urgent need for strict measures," he stressed.

Tanavde called for mandatory KYC verification for all tourist-related websites before they are allowed to operate.

"Websites without verified credentials should be identified, blocked, and immediately banned," he said.

Describing it as a serious issue affecting tourist safety and causing financial losses running into hundreds of crores, the MP said such frauds are also damaging Goa's reputation as a safe tourism destination.

"In today's digital age, protecting tourists online is as important as ensuring their physical safety," he said.

"Protecting the digital safety of tourists is essential to safeguard India's tourism economy and our global image," Tanavde added, urging the government to enforce strict norms and ensure real-time monitoring and takedown of fraudulent platforms. PTI LUX DR DR