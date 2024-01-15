Goa murder: Suchana Seth is non-cooperative, say cops; police custody extended by 5 days

Panaji: The police custody of AI start up CEO Suchana Seth, accused of killing her four-year-old son, was extended by five days on Monday after a Goa court was told she was not cooperating with the probe.

Seth was produced before Goa Children's Court after her initial remand of six days expired.

Police told the court it was yet to find the motive of the crime and also needed to confront her with details of the statement provided by her estranged husband Venkat Raman.

Seth (39) was arrested from Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8 while she was travelling in a taxi with the body of her son, who she is alleged to have smothered to death in a Candolim-based service apartment, stuffed in a bag.

She was brought back to Goa and a court in Mapusa town had remanded her in police custody for six days.

A senior official said she has been completely non-cooperative and continues to deny she killed her son.

"She has been confirming all other parts, including that she carried the child's corpse in a bag. But she refuses to confess that she killed him. She repeatedly claims her husband is responsible for the child's death," he said.

"We had asked for an extension of her custody as we wanted more time to interrogate her. We have to also conduct other formalities like taking her DNA sample. We are yet to find out the motive behind the killing," he said.

The police told court it wants to conduct DNA tests for matching purposes on her and the child for which samples need to be collected. The official said this is part of procedure.

"The recording of the statement by Seth's husband Venkat Raman is over. The IO wants to cross check this statement with her for which extension of custody was required," he added.