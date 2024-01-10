Goa murder case: Body of victim child brought to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The body of a 4 year-old boy, allegedly killed by his mother who is the CEO of a city-based startup, was brought here on Wednesday from Chitradurga.

The child will be cremated later in the day at Rajaji Nagar here.

The victim's father Venkat Raman brought the body to an apartment here where the initial rituals took place. The cremation will be held at Harishchandra Ghat.

Raman, who hails from Kerala and settled in Indonesia reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tueday night and took possession of the body of his son after postmortem.

Suchana Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase that she was carrying.

She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police.

Postmortem had revealed the child was smothered to death.

"He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters.

Naik said there was no blood loss or struggle marks on the body.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

"She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute." "She also holds patents in natural language processing," the profile read. Seth is an expert in 'AI Ethics Advisory & Audits' and 'Responsible AI Strategy'.

A postgraduate from the University of Calcutta, and a research fellow from Raman Research Institute (RRI) and spent two years at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.