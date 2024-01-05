Goa museum receives email threatening bomb blast

Panaji, Jan 5 (PTI) The Goa police's bomb disposal squad on Friday checked for explosives at the National Museum of Customs and GST here after the facility received an email warning of a blast in the premises, an official said.

Advertisment

The museum was opened only after the police confirmed that the email was a hoax, he said.

The email was received in the morning, in which the sender claimed that explosives were planted inside the premises of the Dharohar: National Museum of Customs and GST, a senior official from the facility said.

The email was also sent to IDs of museums across India, he said.

Advertisment

"We immediately approached Panaji police station with a complaint, following which the bomb disposal squad was called in, and the museum was checked for suspicious objects," the officer said.

The facility was opened in the afternoon once the police confirmed that the email was a hoax, he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman inaugurated Dharohar: National Museum of Customs and GST in June 2022.

The two-storey building, earlier known as Alfadenga during Portuguese rule, is located on the banks of the Mandovi River. PTI RPS ARU