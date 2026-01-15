Goa: National Institute of Oceanography students rescued after trawler runs aground

Panaji, Jan 15 (PTI) Thirteen students of the National Institute of Oceanography were rescued after the fishing trawler they were travelling in ran aground on a sandbar off Goa's Miramar beach. The incident took place on Tuesday morning, said a spokesperson of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency.

The trawler ran aground 200 metres off the beach.

The rescue operation was launched directly from a newly deployed Seahorse platform stationed off the beach. The temporary floating station is designed to reduce response time during such emergencies, said the spokesperson.

The trawler was carrying more persons than its capacity, he said.

Operators of a nearby trawler were asked to tow it using a rope, but the rope snapped. A Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) was then deployed along with a jet ski to evacuate the occupants safely. PTI RPS KRK