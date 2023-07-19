Goa: NEP 2020 being implemented in foundation stage of school education, phased manner in higher education

Panaji, Jul 19 (PTI) The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is being implemented in the foundation stage (one) of school education in Goa from the academic year 2023-24, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Advertisment

The NEP for higher education is being implemented in a phased manner as per directives of the Ministry of Education, UGC, NITI Aayog and recommendations of the Chief Secretaries' Conference held in Dharamshala, Sawant said in a written reply in the Goa assembly on Tuesday.

He was responding to a question tabled by the opposition members on the implementation of NEP 2020.

In a written reply tabled in the assembly, Sawant, who also holds education portfolio, said the new NEP 2020 academic structure has been implemented starting from the first year (2023 onwards) at the under graduate (UG) level in all non-technical colleges in Goa.

The monsoon session of Goa legislative assembly began on Tuesday. PTI RPS GK