Goa nightclub blaze: Family of victim from Bengal accuses owners of violating safety norms

Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) The family of 24-year-old Subhash Chhetri, who is one of the victims of the Goa nightclub fire, on Tuesday blamed the club authorities for his death, alleging that they violated basic safety norms.

The fire broke out late on the night of December 6, at the club Birch by Romeo Lane, located in Arpora in North Goa, claiming 25 lives. Chhetri, who had gone to Goa two years ago to work as a trainee chef, was in the kitchen when the tragedy struck.

The family Chhetri demanded a full, impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible.

His sister Urmila said, "When I found that my brother's name figured in the list of the deceased, I did not know how to break the news to my parents." He was the sole earning member of the family, she told reporters at their residence at Bagdogra near Siliguri.

His uncle Dilip Chhetri said, "There should be an impartial probe into the incident. We think basic fire safety protocols had not been maintained." When the fire broke out, no one alerted those working in the kitchen, he said.

"Had they been informed, they could have survived. We want strict action against the club authorities," he said. PTI SUS NN