Goa nightclub blaze: Fire department inspects fire safety systems in Delhi hotels, restaurants

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Thursday began field inspections across hotels, nightclubs and restaurants in the national capital to assess the functional status of their fire safety systems in the wake of the Goa nightclub blaze that claimed 25 lives.

DFS teams fanned out across multiple zones, checking whether establishments had minimum firefighting equipment, functional alarms, marked escape routes and trained staff capable of responding to an emergency.

This comes days after the Delhi government directed the fire department to intensify verification of public assembly premises ahead of the Christmas and New Year rush.

According to DFS data, 52 hotels in Delhi currently possess valid Fire Safety Certificates, while 38 clubs hold valid certification.

However, officials noted that the influx of seasonal structures, increased footfall and temporary event setups during December make physical verification essential.

A DFS source said teams have been instructed to ensure that all establishments have working extinguishers, functional hydrants, adequate water storage, emergency exits free from obstruction and electrical systems compliant with safety norms. Any premises found lacking basic systems will be issued immediate directions for rectification.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood reiterated that the government is committed to strengthening fire safety standards across all public spaces.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta earlier warned that establishments found violating safety norms or operating without essential equipment would face action.