Goa nightclub fire: Kin of victims meet CM Sawant, seek justice

Panaji, Jan 8 (PTI) Kin of the victims of the devastating December 6 Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire in Goa met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday seeking justice.

Those who met the CM included some from Jharkhand as well as Delhi's Bhavana Joshi, who lost four relatives. Twenty-five persons died in the blaze, including 20 staffers of the nightclub.

After meeting the CM, Joshi told reporters she and others hope the victims will get justice.

"During the meeting, families put up their demands in front of him. Kin have to come to Goa to attend court cases as the accused have filed bail applications. Courts are giving dates, one after another, due to which we have to fly down often, financially draining us," she said.

Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the fire so far. PTI RPS BNM