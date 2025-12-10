Goa nightclub fire: Partner Ajay Gupta arrested; no court relief for absconding owners

Panaji/New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Goa Police on Wednesday arrested Ajay Gupta, a partner in the controversial 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, even as two absconding owners failed to secure interim relief from a Delhi court on their plea for anticipatory bail.

Gupta, who claimed to be an investor and a silent partner in the club located in North Goa, was detained by the crime branch of Delhi Police following a request from their Goa counterparts.

He was later produced before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi, who granted Goa police his a 36-hour transit remand due to the ongoing air travel crisis caused by disrupted Indigo flights.

Gupta was detained in Delhi after a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. The judge also directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for Gupta, who suffers from a spinal injury, and timely medication during his transfer to Goa where he will be formally arrested.

Meanwhile, the absconding owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who fled to Thailand barely few hours after the blaze, failed to secure interim relief from a Delhi court on their plea for anticipatory bail.

The court has sought a response from Goa authorities and postponed the hearing until Thursday. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice remains active against the two.

Additional Sessions Judge Vandana, who was hearing the transit anticipatory bail of the accused brothers, sought a response from Goa Police and set the next date of hearing for Thursday.

The brothers sought four weeks of transit anticipatory bail so that they are not immediately arrested after they return to Delhi from Thailand. They have also sought interim protection from arrest.

Five managers and staff members have already been arrested by Goa Police in connection with the fire incident that took place at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa around midnight on December 6.

In Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced a major safety drive ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

After holding a high-level meeting with police, district administrations, and tourism stakeholders in the backdrop of the December 6 incident, Sawant told reporters that the fire safety audit committee formed by the government has begun visiting various tourism establishments and will submit its report after the inspections.

"If the committee finds that the establishments have not complied with the fire safety norms, then their licences would be cancelled and their premises will be sealed," he said.

Sawant also stressed that drastic measures are necessary to ensure such accidents do not recur, especially ahead of the busy Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The government also pledged to implement new safety protocols for water and adventure sports and vowed strict action against touts.

The tourism stakeholders have also been asked to ensure that there are no physical fights between their employees and tourists, the chief minister said.