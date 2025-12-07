Goa nightclub fire: Sawant govt has lost 'moral right' to remain in power, says AAP

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) Goa AAP on Sunday claimed Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's government has lost the "moral right" to stay in power after the deaths of 25 people in the fire at a nightclub in Arpora, as it had failed to control the administration in the coastal state.

A fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular party venue in Arpora village, about 25 km from the state capital Panaji, after midnight. As many as 25 people, including tourists and staff members, were killed and six sustained injuries in the incident.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena demanded to know who created the "death trap" that resulted in 25 persons losing their lives.

"Who has created this death trap? Is local MLA involved in it? Is the minister responsible? Is the CM responsible," Atishi, a former chief minister of Delhi, questioned.

Alleging that restaurant owners from the entire beach belt are complaining about rampant extortion, she asked "who are those taking haftas".

"Why has no senior government officer been suspended so far despite the chief minister admitting the club was operating without any clearances," she pointed. She is also the AAP's Goa desk in charge.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa unit president Amit Palekar, in a post on X, questioned why the BJP-led state government had not taken any action against the nightclub, which had allegedly not followed norms despite the issue being raised in the state assembly.

"When CM @DrPramodPSawant admits that the club had not followed norms, how has @BJP4Goa Government led by him and authorities not taken any action so far when the issue was also raised in the assembly. Are you going to make officials, including the Panchayat body, accused for the tragedy?" he wrote.

Palekar further claimed the Sawant-led government had lost the "moral right" to stay in power, as it had failed to control the administration, which had become "corrupt to the core".

"@PMOIndia should know that your government is responsible for the loss of lives. Black day and shame on you, BJP, utterly shameless and corrupt. How did they get a fire NOC when there was no exit plan shown?" he wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled the loss of lives.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time," he stated in a post on X. PTI RPS ARU BNM