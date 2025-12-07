Goa nightclub fire tragedy extremely heartbreaking: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Dec 7 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said the loss of lives in a fire accident at a nightclub in Goa was "extremely heartbreaking".

The chief minister extended prayers for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident.

At least 25 people were killed, and six others suffered injuries in the blaze that broke out after midnight at Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa's Arpora village, situated around 25 km from the capital, Panaji.

"The news of several people dying in a massive fire at a nightclub in Goa is extremely heartbreaking. May Marang Buru (the supreme tribal deity) grant peace to the soul of the departed and give strength to the grieving families to endure this hour of sorrow," Soren posted on X.

"I pray for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident," Soren added.