Goa: Nightclub in Anjuna fined Rs 15 lakh for illegal construction by land title conversion

Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) A nightclub in Anjuna village, Goa, has been directed to return the land after authorities detected illegal construction by converting the agricultural land title and pay a fine of Rs 15 lakh, an action coming in the aftermath of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' fire tragedy that killed 25 people.

The facility in Anjuna, North Goa, was sealed by authorities in the first week of December 2025 during a crackdown on illegally operating tourist establishments in the coastal state.

Deputy Collector (Bardez) Varsha Parab has issued an order directing the management of the 'Goya Goa' club to restore the land under survey no. 410/1 of Anjuna village to its original use within 30 days from the receipt of this order.

The failure to comply will lead to the recovery of expenses from the respondent as arrears of land revenue.

The club management has also been directed to pay a penalty of Rs 15 lakh for illegally converting agricultural land for non-agriculture (NA) use without securing permissions for its construction.

The Bardez mamlatdar (Revenue official) had filed a petition with the Deputy Collector, pointing out that the Anjuna nightclub had violated provisions of the Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968; illegally converted agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes for illegal construction.

A show cause notice was issued under the Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968, to the club based on a report submitted by the Mamlatdar of Bardez taluka.

"In view of the above, I am of the opinion that the respondent has violated the provisions of section 32 of the Goa Land Revenue Code, 1968, and therefore, pass this order," Parab said.

The ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora village, where the fire tragedy had occurred, stood in the middle of a salt pan and operated without a valid trade licence, according to a state government-constituted magisterial inquiry whose report was made public last month. PTI RPS NSK