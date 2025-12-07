Goa nightclub tragedy: Fireworks during dance performance likely caused blaze, says survivor

Panaji, Dec 7 (PTI) Fireworks were set off while dancers were performing at the nightclub in Goa, where 25 people died and six were injured in a massive fire on Sunday, a survivor said.

Riya, a Delhi native, said that the firecrackers may have triggered the blaze that led to a stampede-like situation in the premises, which was engulfed in thick smoke as people scrambled to rush out of the narrow doors.

At least 25 persons were killed in the fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a popular party venue at Arpora village, 25 km from the state capital Panaji in North Goa, after midnight on Sunday. The deceased included four tourists and 14 staff members, while the identity of the remaining seven was yet to be established.

According to fire officials, most of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as the victims got trapped on the ground floor of the club.

"God saved me," she said, recalling the harrowing minutes that followed the inferno.

"Dancers were performing when fireworks were set off. This might have caused the blaze. There was complete chaos and a stampede-like situation. We left our phones and shoes inside as we scrambled to get out of the premises," Riya said.

There were about 80 to 90 people inside at the time, she said, adding that it was her first time partying at 'Birch by Romeo Lane'.

Amin Manocha, a friend of one of the survivors who lost three family members, said the tragedy has destroyed families.

"Many died of suffocation. It is a complete lack of management. There were no safety licences. I wonder how the club was allowed to function. It is irresponsible on the part of the authorities," he said.

There were no proper exits to the premises, he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier stated that a preliminary inquiry has indicated that the fire started on the first floor of the club, and due to congestion and small doors, customers could not move out.

Police have registered an FIR against Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the nightclub, its manager, and event organisers. They have detained the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa Panchayat, Roshan Redkar, who had issued a trade licence for the premises in 2013. PTI MR ARU