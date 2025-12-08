Goa nightclub tragedy: Govt issues advisory on fire safety, crowd control

Panaji, Dec 8 (PTI) The Goa government on Monday issued an advisory following the devastating fire at a nightclub that killed 25 persons.

The State Disaster Management Authority advisory for nightclubs, restaurants, bars, event venues and similar establishments lays down several measures, including for fire safety and crowd control.

"Under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, all such establishments are directed to ensure strict compliance with fire safety, electrical safety, emergency preparedness, and structural safety norms prescribed by the competent authorities," the advisory reads.

The establishments must maintain a valid fire NOC, comply with all conditions issued by the Fire Services Department and adhere strictly to authorized occupancy limits, display maximum capacity prominently and not allow overcrowding, it said.

The advisory has asked the establishments to ensure functional smoke/heat detectors, alarms, sprinklers, hydrants, hose reels and serviced fire extinguishers.

"They have to use certified electrical wiring and protection devices, remove temporary, overloaded or unsafe electrical connections immediately. The establishments will have to keep all emergency exits and escape routes unobstructed with illuminated exit signage, evacuation maps and emergency lighting," it said.

They have to train staff regularly, appoint a fire safety officer for each shift, conduct documented evacuation drills at defined intervals.

All the establishments are further directed to conduct an internal safety audit within seven days and keep the report ready for inspection by the district administration, fire services, or SDMA-authorized teams, the advisory stated.

Non-compliance will attract strict enforcement action including closure, suspension or cancellation of licences and prosecution under Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act and other applicable laws, it warned.

A massive fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub located at North Goa's Arpora area, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 persons. The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi.

Police investigations so far have indicated multiple irregularities at the entertainment venue, including absence of a No Objection Certificate from the fire department and issuance of licence without proper documentation.

Fire officials had said earlier the club, located on the backwater of the Arpora river, had small exit doors connected only by a narrow bridge, which severely hampered the escape of people during the blaze. PTI RPS BNM