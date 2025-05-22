Goa: Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation of Zuari bridge observatory tower on Fri

Panaji, May 22 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Friday lay the foundation stone of an observatory tower on the new Zuari bridge in South Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

The event will be held at 6pm in Chicalim village, Sawant said, adding the tower, envisaged as part of the bridge across Zuari river connecting North and South Goa, will give visitors a panoramic view.

"The project will cost Rs 270 crore and is expected to be completed in the next five years. M/s Dilip Buildcon, which constructed the Zuari bridge, has won the tender for this project. It is being built on Public Private Partnership model. The tower will feature a revolving restaurant, art gallery, and panoramic viewing decks," a senior official said. PTI RPS BNM