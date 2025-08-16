Goa NSUI president accuses Cong state unit chief Patkar of abusing, manhandling him

Panaji, Aug 16 (PTI) Goa NSUI president Naushad Chowdhari has accused state Congress chief Amit Patkar of abusing and manhandling him at the opposition party's office here on August 14.

In his complaint to National Students Union of India president Varun Choudhary on Friday, he said the incident happened at the door of the party office here during his visit in connection with a scheduled protest on "vote theft".

Patkar verbally abused and pushed Chowdhari for not taking the former into confidence for NSUI activities, the complaint alleged.

"He pushed me on the stairway, attacked me and caught me by the collar of my shirt," Chowdhari said in his complaint, in which he quoted two eye-witnesses, including Shrinivas Khalap, a Congress leader and son of former Union minister Ramakant Khalap.

He claimed NSUI's Goa secretary in Vaishnavi Bharadwaj was also present during the alleged attack.

"Such unprovoked aggression and use of such vile language by a senior party official is completely unacceptable and goes against the principles of decency, respect and discipline that our party organisation stands for," Chowdhari said while seeking action against Patkar.

"If no action is taken, we will be left with no choice but to register a police complaint against Patkar," he warned.

When contacted, Patkar said he would comment on the issue at an appropriate time.

The NSUI, established in 1971, is the students' wing of the Congress. As per its website, the NSUI has 40 lakh members in 15,000 colleges across the country. PTI RPS BNM