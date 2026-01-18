Goa: Nuvem, Mandrem top in Mhaje Ghar applications for regularisation of unauthorised construction

Panaji, Jan 18 (PTI) Nuvem and Mandrem constituencies have received the highest number of applications under Mhaje Ghar scheme for regularisation of unauthorised constructions, while data shows fears of large-scale regularisation of houses on 'comunidade' and government lands under the scheme are unfounded, the Goa government has told the assembly.

The Mhaje Ghar scheme was launched in October 2025 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to grant ownership to Goans living in houses on government or community lands, also called communidades in the state.

Responding to a question tabled by independent MLA Dr Chandrakant Shetye during the recently held Winter Session of the House, revenue minister Atanasio Monserratte said the scheme was launched with a view to provide legal recognition and security of tenure to occupants of such lands who have constructed houses.

Considering the humanitarian need for regularisation of genuine long-term occupants, the state government had enacted and framed various amendments, policies and circulars that are together commonly known as Mhaje Ghar Yojana, he said.

Data provided by the minister in the assembly showed that Nuvem (South Goa) and Mandrem (North Goa) constituencies led in the number of applications received under Regularisation of Unauthorised Construction Act in connection with the Mhaje Ghar scheme.

A total of 29 applications each were received from these constituencies, followed by 23 applications from Pernem, while no applications were received from Ponda, Fatorda (both in South Goa) and Poriem and Valpoi (both in North Goa) constituencies, it revealed.

The scheme had evoked strong resentment from Opposition parties which claimed the government was trying to please migrants by allowing regularisation of houses on community owned or communidade lands.

As per the data attached with the written reply, not a single application of regularisation of houses on communidade land has been received till date from Mormugao, Salcette and Ponda talukas (in South Goa), while one application has been received from Porvorim and two from Thivim.

One of Goa's biggest slum areas is on communidade land on the periphery of Vasco port town in Mormugao taluka.

In the category of ancestral houses built on the government property, the data states that not a single application has come for regularisation from Bardez, Pernem, Salcette and Ponda talukas. Not a single house from Sankhalim constituency, represented by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, has applied under the scheme under this category, as per the data tabled in the assembly.

Under this scheme, houses which were constructed before 1972 were eligible for regularisation.

As per data provided by the government in the assembly, maximum application for the regularisation of houses built before 1972 under Mhaje Ghar scheme have been received from Mandrem (79), Pernem (58), Sakhalim (22), while no application has been received from Mormugao. PTI RPS BNM