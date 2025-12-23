Goa: Offence of forgery registered against nightclub fire case co-accused Ajay Gupta

Panaji, Dec 23 (PTI) Trouble mounted on Tuesday for Ajay Gupta, co-owner of `Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub and an accused in the case related to the December 6 fire, as Goa police booked him for alleged forgery.

Gupta allegedly used a fake health department certificate to get a trade licence for the nightclub, and hence a case was registered against him at Mapusa police station in North Goa district, said a senior official.

He is currently in the custody of Anjuna police station.

A total of 25 people were killed in a fire at Birch by Romeo Lane at Arpora on December 6, allegedly as a result of blatant violation of safety rules. Gupta was arrested in Delhi on December 10. PTI RPS KRK