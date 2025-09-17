Goa: Online content creator held for spreading 'misinformation' about Manohar international airport

Panaji, Sept 17 (PTI) Goa Police arrested a Delhi-based content creator over a social media video which purportedly dubbed the Manohar International Airport in Mopa "haunted" to promote his channel, an officer said on Wednesday.

North Goa Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta stated that a case was registered at Mopa Airport police station on September 15 based on a complaint lodged by a police constable with the social media monitoring cell.

The accused YouTuber, identified as Akshay Vashisht and others, allegedly uploaded a video on the Facebook channel 'Real Talk Clips' titled "Goa Ka Haunted Airport".

The video clip allegedly contained "false, malicious and superstitious allegations" about the airport, which can potentially create fear and public alarm, with the intention of promoting the channel, police said.

Police tracked Vashisht to the Dwarka area in Delhi with the help of technical surveillance. He was brought to Goa and arrested on Tuesday evening.

