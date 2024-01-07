Goa opposition MLAs to hold meeting on January 8 to strategise for budget session

Panaji, Jan 7 (PTI) Opposition MLAs of the Goa legislative assembly will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss a common strategy for the budget session, which is scheduled to begin on February 2.

Talking to PTI, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said a meeting of the opposition MLAs has been called at 4.30 pm on Monday at Porvorim.

All opposition parties have been invited to the meeting, where a discussion will be held on a common strategy to be adopted on the floor of the House, he said.

Ahead of the Opposition meeting, the Congress legislative party will meet at 3 pm in Porvorim, Alemao said.

The six-day budget session of the Goa legislative assembly will begin on February 2.

Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned the assembly session, during which he will address the members of the House on the achievements of the state government.

There are seven MLAs in the opposition in the 40-member House, including three from the Congress, two from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and one each from the Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party. PTI RPS ARU