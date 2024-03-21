Goa opposition parties claim BJP failed to save Mhadei river; want PM’s guarantee over water sharing

Panaji, March 21 (PTI) Opposition parties in Goa have accused the ruling BJP of failing to stop neighbouring Karnataka from diverting Mhadei river water and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “guarantee” on it.

Revolutionary Goans Party Chief Manoj Parab said on Thursday that the BJP-led government in Goa and at the Centre haven't succeeded in saving the water body.

Parab claimed environmentalists have exposed that Karnataka has dug up canals to divert water from the Kalsa tributary to the Malaprabha basin.

“We want only guarantee from BJP. Let saving Mhadei water from being diverted be ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ on behalf of BJP to the voters (of Goa),” he said.

Parab said PM Modi should address a public meeting in Goa and assure the people of the coastal state that Mhadei river water won’t be diverted.

The issue was initially raised by the Goa Forward Party on Wednesday when its chief Vijai Sardesai demanded an immediate statement on Mhadei on behalf of the government.

“The government is acting deaf, blind and dumb on Mhadei,” said Sardesai in a release.

“In a move that should shock every self-respecting Goan, Karnataka has started the construction of a nullah to divert water from Kalasa to Malaprabha basin. Perhaps as instructed by the top engine,” he said.

Sardesai alleged that the Goa government was looking the other way and misleading the Goans by painting a rosy picture.

“I have been demanding every day that the WRD (Department of Water Resources) minister convene the House Committee, but despite assurances given even in the assembly, the Goa government is not bothered to do so,” he claimed.

Sardesai alleged that Goa’s “abject” surrender to Karnataka once again exposes its willingness to overlook the impending water disaster facing poor Goans so that BJP wins all 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade termed the allegations a political stunt.

“The matter is in the court. BJP governments are committed to save Mhadei from being diverted,” he said. PTI RPS NR