Goa Opposition parties meet Governor to discuss communal situation, demand ST quota in assembly

Panaji, Oct 3 (PTI) A delegation of Opposition parties on Tuesday met Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai over the issue of communal tensions in the state and also demanded reservation for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the legislative assembly.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao led the delegation which included representatives of the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Revolutionary Goans Party and Trinamool Congress.

The Goa Forward Party was not a part of the delegation.

The BJP government is fooling people over reservation for the STs in the assembly, Alemao later told reporters, demanding an immediate caste census in the coastal state, like the one conducted in Bihar.

The state government has been saying that reservation of seats can not be considered without holding a fresh census, the Congress leader said, adding that the government can either conduct a fresh census, or use the 2012 data.

As to communal harmony, the situation in Goa had gone from bad to worse, Alemao alleged.

Some "tainted elements were seen in the ruling lobby of Goa legislative assembly" (during the session), he claimed, adding that Goa can not afford an atmosphere of disturbed communal harmony.

“The governor said he would be speaking to the chief minister on these two issues,” he said. PTI RPS KRK