Goa police: Agencies renting out cars, bikes must take 'safe driving' undertaking from tourists

Panaji, March 13 (PTI) Tourists renting cars and two-wheelers in Goa will now be required to give an undertaking that they won’t violate traffic rules, said the Goa police, calling the move an attempt to create awareness about road safety among the visitors.

The police in the coastal state have it mandatory for rent-a-cab and rent-a-car agencies to take such undertakings from tourists, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rahul Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that the department has introduced this new rule due to a rise in the number of motoring infractions and accidents involving rented cars and bikes.

“The number of accidents involving rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike is twice that of other vehicles,” said Gupta.

He said cars and two-wheelers taken on rent are more likely to meet with accidents, citing “data analysis”.

The SP said that the users of the rent-a-cab and rent-a-bike meet with accidents because they are negligent about the traffic rules as they are on vacation in Goa. They are also not familiar with the topography of the place, he said.

Gupta said the undertaking will help create awareness among tourists. “The purpose is to have a psychological impact on the user. They will be aware that they will have to follow traffic rules,” he said. PTI RPS NR