Goa police book Mumbai-based organiser over unauthorised swimming event

Panaji, Oct 26 (PTI) The Goa police on Sunday registered a case against a Mumbai-based person for organising a swimming event off the Caranzalem beach here without allegedly securing mandatory permissions, officials said.

According to police, the case was registered at Panaji police station following a complaint by a man from Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Citing the FIR, an official said the swimming event was held around 7 am off the Caranzalem beach without allegedly deploying lifeguards or security personnel.

Police said the organiser, Kapil Arora, allegedly collected Rs 3.26 lakh towards registration fees from the participants.

According to preliminary investigation, the event was conducted without obtaining permissions from multiple authorities, including the police, district administration, village panchayat, and the fisheries department, officials added.

The case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125(2), which concerns an “act endangering life or personal safety of others”. PTI RPS NR