Goa police bust inter-state gang of house burglars, crack theft case within 24 hours

Panaji, Jul 3 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested two members of an inter-state gang involved in several house burglaries in Goa and other places, including Delhi, and solved a theft case in the coastal state within 24 hours of the crime, a senior official said.

A Goa police spokesman said the duo, Arman Khan (33), a resident of Gokulpuri in North East Delhi, and Pawan Gaud (22), a native of Bhiwandi town in adjoining Maharashtra, was arrested for breaking into a house at Miramar on the outskirts of Panaji on Tuesday.

Khan was wanted by police in several states in connection with more than 25 house break-in cases. The accused was part of an inter-state organized group of burglars called "Raziya Gang," the police spokesman said.

Police received a complaint from a woman residing in Miramar stating that some unidentified persons had broken into her apartment and decamped with valuable items and gold collectively worth Rs 75,000 on July 2, he said.

A team of police officials after checking CCTV footage of the area zeroed in on the duo who was living in a hotel at Colva in South Goa.

"Both were taken into custody and during interrogation they confessed to their involvement in the (July 2) burglary," the spokesman said.

The accused also admitted that they had committed similar offences in the jurisdiction of Verna police station in South Goa and other places, including Delhi, the official added. PTI RPS RSY