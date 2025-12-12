Goa Police coordinating with Central agencies for deportation of Luthras: official

Panaji, Dec 12 (PTI) Goa Police is in continuous touch with central agencies for the deportation of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, the co-owners of the nightclub at Arpora where 25 people were killed in a fire on December 6, said a senior official on Friday.

Statements of as many as 50 persons have been recorded so far in connection with the fire at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, he said.

"The deportation procedures of Luthra brothers is currently under process and Goa Police is in continuous coordination with the central agencies," he said.

The police custody of one of the accused, Bharat Kohli was extended on Friday by another six days, he informed. PTI RPS KRK