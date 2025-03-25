Goa police force faces shortage of nearly 1,000 personnel across ranks: CM Sawant

Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the legislative assembly on Tuesday that the state police force was facing a shortage of nearly 1,000 personnel of different ranks.

Responding to a question tabled by BJP MLA Ulhas Naik Tuenkar, he said that as against the total sanctioned strength of 7,791, 910 posts are vacant as only 6,881 police personnel are currently working in the force.

The shortage is seen across all the ranks in the police force.

At the highest rank, the post of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) is vacant. One post of Superintendent of Police is vacant while out of nine sanctioned vacancies for Deputy Commandant of India Reserve Battalion (IRB), all the posts are vacant, the data submitted in the House said.

Similarly, out of the 21 sanctioned posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (IRB), only two are filled, while all others are vacant, it said.

Out of the 42 sanctioned posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, only 26 are filled, it added.

The post of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) faces the highest shortage. There are 514 posts of PSIs sanctioned, of which 331 are filled.

There is also a shortage across the ranks like head constable and police constables, it said. PTI RPS NP