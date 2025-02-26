Goa police secure conviction in 21 of 23 cases after introduction of BNS

Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) The Goa police on Wednesday said they had secured a conviction in 21 of the 23 cases where a chargesheet was filed after the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the coastal state.

The new criminal laws BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita), rolled out in place of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), became effective in the country from July 1, 2024.

A police spokesperson said 1,232 cases have been registered under BNS in the state. “In 544 cases, reports were sent to the court under BNSS section 193 on completion of the investigation. The other cases are under investigation,” he said.

In 23 cases, trials have been completed and 21 have resulted in convictions, he said. The accused in the other two cases were acquitted, the spokesperson said.

The convictions included cases concerning six house breaks, one rape and five auto thefts, he said. PTI RPS NR