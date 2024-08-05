Goa police to keep strict vigil at state borders to crackdown on PoP Ganesha idols

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) Goa police will keep a strict check on state borders to stop the import of Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the state legislative assembly on Monday.

Raising the issue on the floor of the House, BJP MLA Premendra Shet sought to know the steps the state government intends to take against the use of idols made of PoP.

To this, the chief minister said the state police would be ordered to keep a strict vigil on state borders to stop the import of these idols.

During the discussion, State Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira appealed to legislators to bring to his notice if any shop sold PoP idols, and immediate action would be taken. PTI RPS ARU