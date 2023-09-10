Goa Police write to SDM to seal two resorts used for flesh trade

Panaji, Sep 10 (PTI) The Goa Police have written a letter to a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in North Goa district, requesting to seal two resorts where alleged prostitution activities have been found, an official said.

The SDM has the right to seal a premises under section 18 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters on Saturday.

The police wrote the letter to the SDM of Bardez taluka in North Goa district after an international sex trafficking racket was busted by the state police and two women from Kenya and Israel were arrested on Friday.

Dalvi said the police have written to the SDM to seal the two resorts, located at Vagator and Siolim in North Goa district.

“Both the resorts were used for prostitution activities," the official claimed. PTI RPS GK