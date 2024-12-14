Goa: Portugal Minister of Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel visits exposition of relics of St Xavier

Panaji, Dec 14 (PTI) Portugal's Minister of State and Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel on Saturday attended the ongoing exposition of holy relics of St Francis Xavier in Old Goa.

The minister was received at the Manohar International Airport by Sanjith Rodrigues, secretary of the Goa government's protocol department.

Rangel later drove to Old Goa and prayed before the relics of St Francis Xavier which are kept in exposition at Sa Cathedral Church. The exposition will culminate on January 5.

Talking to reporters, Rangel said he was grateful to the people of Goa and the state government for giving him the opportunity of participating in the exposition.

As a Portuguese and a Christian, it was a very emotional moment for him, he added.

Goa is a unique example of how dialogue exists between various cultures, countries and religions, he said, adding that the coastal state is an example for the world.

"I pray for peace in the world," the minister said. PTI RPS KRK