Goa: Postmaster arrested for duping depositors of Rs 8.37 lakh

Panaji, Aug 10 (PTI) The Goa police have arrested a postmaster for allegedly duping depositors to the tune of Rs 8.37 lakh over two years, an official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The action was taken against the accused, Narayan Bhage, based on a complaint and he was nabbed at a check post at Pernem in North Goa district on Wednesday, the official said.

Bhage, a resident of Talavane (Sawantwadi in neighbouring Maharashtra), was the postmaster at Morjim in North Goa, the police said in a release.

The inspector of posts, Mapusa sub-division, filed a police complaint on August 4 alleging that the accused, while working at the Morjim post office branch, accepted cash worth Rs 8,37,050 from various depositors and did not credit the same to their respective accounts for the period from August 1, 2021 to February 7, 2023, the official said.

The police formed different teams to trace the accused, who was absconding, with the help of electronic and technical surveillance.

The accused was arrested at a border check post at Pernem, the official said. PTI RPS GK