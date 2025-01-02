Goa pre-budget meeting: Explore new revenue sources and increase efficiency, says CM

Panaji, Jan 2 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a pre-budget meeting with senior officials on Thursday to explore new revenue sources for the state.

Addressing a press conference at Mantralaya in Porvorim, Sawant said the meeting, which was attended by the chief secretary and heads of departments, focused on key aspects of preparing and implementing a balanced, forward-looking budget.

"All departments have been asked to actively identify and implement innovative ways to boost revenue. Significant focus was placed on addressing under utilisation of allocated budgets. All departments must ensure effective and timely utilisation of resources to prevent inefficiencies," the CM said.

"All departments, corporations and autonomous bodies have been directed to explore strategies to monetize existing assets for self-sufficiency and revenue enhancement. They were told to implement reforms in service delivery processes to improve citizen satisfaction. There must be regular evaluation of corporations and autonomous bodies to ensure optimal performance, relevance, and output," Sawant said.

The aim of the BJP government is to build a stronger and more self-reliant Goa, the CM asserted. PTI RPS BNM