Goa qualified for fewer disciplines in 38th National Games, says Minister on drop in medal tally

Panaji, Mar 25 (PTI) Goa Minister Govind Gaude informed the legislative assembly that the state's medal tally dropped in the 38th National Games held in Uttarakhand as it only qualified for 19 disciplines.

The state sports minister was responding to a joint question tabled by Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira and Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai.

As per the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) guidelines, Goa only qualified for 19 disciplines in the National Games held earlier this year, he said.

"Accordingly, the Goa Olympic Association deputed the teams, and the state secured 11 medals in four disciplines, one of them a demo sport," he said.

Gaude said in the 37th National Games held in Goa, the state qualified for more disciplines.

The medal tally in the National Games held in Goa was higher than the Uttarakhand edition, as the disciplines it represented were more (i.e. 19 disciplines in Uttarakhand and 42 in Goa), he said in a written reply. PTI RPS ARU