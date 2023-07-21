Goa rains: River levels below danger mark, Tillari Dam close to full capacity

Panaji, Jul 21 (PTI) Amid heavy rains in Goa, officials on Friday said river levels were below the danger mark though Tillari Dam was close to reaching full capacity.

The levels of Mhadei, Khandepar, Bicholim, Valvanti and Chapora rivers are below danger mark and there was no need to panic, a Water Resources Department official said.

"However, due to 7 inches of rain on Friday, the level in the upper catchment of Tillari has increased. It is below warning level now. But if rains continue with this intensity on Saturday, the dam may get full and water will need to be discharged," he said.

Tillari Dam is on the Goa-Maharashtra border and coordination with officials from that state was on to monitor the situation, he added.

An 'orange alert' has been issued for Goa till July 24, the official said. PTI RPS BNM BNM