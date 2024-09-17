Goa Raj Bhavan launches initiative to preserve ancient trees to mark PM Modi's birthday

Panaji, Sep 17 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillair on Tuesday launched an initiative aimed at preserving ancient trees in the coastal state to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The "Prachi Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa" initiative was launched in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries.

This initiative is a follow-up to the governor's visit to century-old trees in Goa last year.

Before inaugurating this initiative, the governor prayed at various places of worship on the occasion of PM Modi's birthday.

The governor said the protection of age-old trees is significant for the state's welfare, and trees should be protected for posterity by the community.

The chief minister lauded the governor's efforts towards the care and treatment of heritage trees and urged citizens to join the cause.

"I am delighted to join the inauguration of this unique initiative called 'Prachin Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa' to treasure and care for ancient trees on PM Modi's birthday," he said.

Dr P M Varier (managing trustee) of the Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, Kerala and Devidas Varier (managing director) of Coimbatore Arya Vaidya pharmacy were also present for the launch. PTI RPS ARU