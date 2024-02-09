Goa Raj Bhavan to hold workshop of state's unique 'Kaavi' art form next week

Panaji, Feb 9 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Shreedharan Pillai on Friday said that with a view to protect and promote 'Kaavi' art, the state's unique and traditional technique of painting, the Raj Bhavan will conduct a workshop next week.

The governor said this during his visit to Adwalpale and Bicholim in North Goa.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned Kaavi art in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme in 2021.

"Goa's unique and traditional technique of painting, known as Kaavi art, is seen in most of the temples, churches in Goa, which is very important," he said.

To promote Kaavi art and encourage budding artists from Goa, the Raj Bhavan will conduct a four-day workshop from February 14 to 17. It will be held at the annexe of the new Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan, he said.

"This workshop is an endeavour by the Raj Bhavan to contribute to the efforts being made by heritage lovers to protect and promote this dying and unique 'Kaavi' art and to create awareness about this art to the rest of the country and the world," he said.

This rich, beautiful and diverse cultural fabric of Goa's heritage can also be a tourist attraction and needs to be promoted vigorously by all the stakeholders, the governor said.

Pillai said his upcoming book - 'Heavenly Islands of Goa' - is on the verge of completion.

"Goan tradition must be brought forward and presented to other parts of India," he added.

The governor offered prayers at Shree Sharvani temple at Adwalpale, and later visited and witnessed the Kaavi art at Shree Hanuman temple in the village. He also visited the heritage house of Anand Dessai at Lamgao in Bicholim and saw traditional Kaavi Art at his residence. PTI RPS NP