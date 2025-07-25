Goa registers 651 startups, up from 12 in 2017; half of them led by women: Minister

Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) Goa has recorded an impressive rise in the number of startups, growing from just 12 in 2017 to 651 in 2025, Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte has said.

The minister said in a statement on Thursday that of these 651 startups, 310 are led by women entrepreneurs, signalling “increasing inclusivity in the startup ecosystem” of the coastal state.

He said that 118 startups registered in 2023, 143 the following year, and 105 in the first half of 2025.

“These figures include startups recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as well as those supported by the Startup and IT Promotion Cell under the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications,” he said.

Goa’s startup landscape spans a range of sectors including health-tech, EV mobility, legal-tech, tourism, clean energy, and smart infrastructure, the statement said.

According to the minister, Goa is also home to India’s first commercial 3D printing facility. Sector-wise, IT startups lead the pack, comprising 76 ventures, he said.

“This is followed by travel and tourism (45 startups) and healthcare and life sciences (43),” the minister said, crediting the growth to the state’s “proactive” policy.

Under the Goa Startup and IT Policy, the government offers financial support through seed grants, research and development incentives, lease reimbursements, and operational subsidies, he said.

The infrastructure support for startups includes six incubators, two venture studios, more than 15 co-working spaces, 18 Atal Tinkering Labs, and a fully equipped Maker's Space, he added. PTI RPS NR