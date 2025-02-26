Goa remembers Kirti Chakra awardee Lt Mayekar on his 25th death anniversary

Panaji, Feb 26 (PTI) People from different walks of life on Wednesday paid homage to Goa native and Kirti Chakra awardee Lieutenant Narendra Mayekar, who died 25 years ago on this day while fighting ULFA militants in Assam.

A memorial in Lt Mayekar's name would be constructed soon in Vasco area, said Mormugao MLA Sankalp Amonkar, who along with representatives of the armed forces, ex-servicemen and locals paid homage to the late soldier.

A native of Sada area in the port town of Vasco, Lt Mayekar, who was attached to the 11th Sikh Regiment, was killed during an operation against ULFA militants in Assam on February 26, 2000.

"We are proud that such a braveheart was born in our city. It is a matter of pride for us. We have decided to construct a memorial in his name at Sada locality in Vasco," Amonkar told PTI.

Lt Mayekar's mother Bhagirathi Atmaram Mayekar, who is in her 70s, said the family suffered an irreparable loss in his death.

"He was the eldest of all his siblings. He wanted to be in the defence forces, so when he saw the advertisement, he applied for it and got selected," she said.

But, their world came to standstill when they came to know about his death, she said, adding that Lt Mayekar's daughter was only 2 years' old then.

Bhagirathi Mayekar is proud that her son was honoured with the Kirti Chakra gallantry award posthumously. "But we still can't reconcile with the fact that he is no more with us," she said.

Lt Mayekar's wife Neha said they were with him in Assam three months before his death.

"Our daughter was small and she could not adjust to the weather conditions there, so we shifted back to Goa, and then this news came," she said.

The deceased's soldier's daughter, Nidhi, said the family did not inform her about her father's demise for a long time.

"I always thought he was posted in difficult areas and was serving the nation. When I started going to school, my teacher started talking about him in the past tense, that is when I realised he was no more," she said.

In 2000, Lt Mayekar, based on specific information, carried out a search of a locality at a village in Assam where some ULFA militants were hiding. On February 26, 2000, he was fired upon while approaching a house and was hit in the abdomen.

"With disregard to his personal safety, he charged into the house with his regiment. He engaged the militants in hand-to-hand combat and killed two of them," as per a media release issued during the event on Wednesday.

He exhorted his regiment to take on the other militants. His gallant and spontaneous action inspired the other soldiers and resulted in the killing of three hardcore ULFA militants and the recovery of arms, ammunition and incriminating documents.

"The officer refused to be evacuated until all the militants were killed and later succumbed to his injuries," the release said.