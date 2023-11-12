Goa: Resort owner killed after man drives SUV into reception area in Vagator

Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly ramming his rashly-driven sports utility vehicle into the reception area of a resort in Vagator in north Goa resulting in the death of its 57-year-old owner, a police official said.

The accused was identified as Sachin Kurup, a resident of Kondhwa in Maharashtra's Pune city, while the victim is Remedia Mary Albuquerque, he said.

"The incident took place on Saturday night. The accused was fully aware that he was driving recklessly. The woman owner of the resort, who was standing near the reception area, died on the spot, while two others, Shiv Mangal Dindo (22) and Rupa Paras (31) were injured," Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

"Kurup, who was driving an SUV with a Haryana registration number, had gone to the resort to visit a friend. Anjuna police is probing further," he added. PTI RPS BNM BNM