Goa revamping incentive models to match global film destinations: CM

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state has emerged as India's "first preferred destination” for filmmakers, not just for its scenic landscape but also because of a series of policy reforms aimed at transforming Goa into a global film production hub.

Inaugurating the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Sawant said the government’s revamped film financing scheme, revised shooting rules, upcoming single-window clearance system and increased promotion at Film Bazaar and international platforms are helping position Goa as a world-class, filmmaker-friendly destination.

The IFFI was inaugurated on Thursday in Panaji in the presence of Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Union minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan, Union minister of state for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik and others.

The eight-day-long festival will be held across various venues in the state.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration, Sawant said that Goa is now India’s first preferred destination thanks to strong policy reforms like film financing scheme up to Rs 50 lakh.

He said that the film shooting rules have been revised and the single window clearance for the shootings is currently under process. Sawant said that Goa is also promoted as a film shooting destination at IFFI Film Bazaar and international platforms.

“We are committed to make Goa the global film production hub. Goa is already providing support to the filmmakers in making good cinema. We are reviving more structured incentives models that match the global film destination because we want filmmakers to choose Goa,” the chief minister said.

Sawant said factors like ease of work, efficiency and supportive system make Goa a truly special place for film productions. He said India is emerging as a global soft power.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has reached international heights.” IFFI is the platform where Indian creators, producers and storytellers meet the world and Goa is proud to be a gateway for this global experience, he said.

"We want to make Goa, creative capital of India, strengthen the film infrastructure, support Goan filmmakers, bring world cinema to goa and make goa an international filmmaking destination,” he said, recalling how IFFI travelled to Goa in the year 2004 during the tenure of Manohar Parrikar as the CM.

"Goa was declared as a permanent venue for the festival in the year 2014 and since then till date, everyone has noticed the difference in IFFI,” he said.

The chief minister said that Goa has developed along with IFFI.

Referring to the float parade that was hosted as a part of inauguration on Thursday, Sawant said Goa was celebrating Goan culture and creativity.

“Goa has always believed in celebrating creativity. Today, once again Goa is celebrating cinema, the most powerful storytelling medium in the world,” he said.

The CM said IFFI 2025 is being held with a “powerful theme” of “convergence of creativity and technology" and he is honoured that Japan is the country of Focus.

"Japan and India have deep cultural ties, spiritual connection and a long history of artistic exchange. Japanese cinema has inspired generations across the world. Their participation enriches this festival in a special way."