Goa: Robbers loot cash and gold in Vasco flat, thrash family

Panaji, Nov 18 (PTI) A group of armed robbers assaulted a family in their flat in Vasco town of Goa in the early hours on Tuesday and looted gold ornaments and cash, police said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Tikam Singh Verma told reporters that a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused.

A gang of seven men, wearing masks and helmets, broke into the apartment owned by Sagar Nayak on the seventh floor of a building after cutting the window grills, police said.

The FIR stated that the attackers appeared to be from outside Goa. They assaulted Nayak, his wife, and daughter, and his elderly mother before tying them up.

They decamped with gold ornaments and cash kept inside a locker in the flat, police said.

Nayak is currently admitted to a government-run facility at Chicalim near Vasco town. PTI RPS NSK