Goa: RPF personnel rescue passenger stuck between train and platform at Margao railway station

Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) Two personnel from the Railway Protection Police (RPF) saved a man's life in the nick of time after he got stuck between a moving train and the platform at the Margao railway station in South Goa, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 7 pm on Sunday when the Margao-Mumbai Matsyagandha Express was pulling out of the station, a senior RPF officer said.

"When the train started leaving, Ganesh Limraj (66), a native of Dharashiv in Maharashtra, jumped out from the general compartment and got stuck between the platform and the train," he said.

RPF head constable R S Bhai and constable Kapil Saini rushed to rescue the passenger and pulled him to safety in time, preventing him from getting crushed, the officer said, adding that the passenger was unharmed in the incident. PTI RPS ARU