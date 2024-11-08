Goa: Russian woman held with ganja, ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh

Panaji, Nov 8 (PTI) Goa police have arrested a Russian woman for alleged possession of ganja and ecstasy worth Rs 16 lakh, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Alla Rusaeva, worked as a DJ at a club in Pernem, North Goa, the official said.

A team from the anti-narcotics cell raided Rusaeva's rented room in Keri on Thursday and seized 36.16 gm of ganja, 337 gm of ecstasy and liquor worth Rs 16.8 lakh, he said.

The woman, who hails from Moscow, has been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further probe is underway. PTI RPS ARU