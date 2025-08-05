Goa saw 2,705 road accidents since 2020; crashes involving rented vehicles on rise: CM

Panaji, Aug 5 (PTI) As many as 2,705 road accidents were recorded in Goa in five and a half years, with a rise in crashes involving rented vehicles, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Sawant was responding to a written question by Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco in the state assembly.

He said that of the 2,705 road accidents reported from 2020 to June 30 this year, 1,256 involved motorcycles and 1,256 light motor vehicles.

While the year 2022 saw the highest number of 532 accidents, the state has witnessed 271 accidents in the last six months alone, he said.

The data also revealed a notable rise in accidents involving rented vehicles, especially since 2023.

The state recorded 43 accidents involving rented cars and 18 involving rented motorcycles since 2020.

Asked if the government acknowledges the growing threat to public safety due to rented vehicles often driven by tourists unfamiliar with local road conditions or possibly under the influence of alcohol, Sawant said it was difficult to conclusively attribute such causes in every case.

To ensure safety, rental vehicle operators must obtain an undertaking from customers, confirming they own a valid driving licence, he said.

He pointed out that the Goa police regularly conduct traffic awareness campaigns, patrol major roads, and coordinate with the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) to inform tourists about local traffic norms.

"Letters are sent to TTAG to communicate dos and don'ts to tourists. We are also booking maximum traffic violation cases and creating awareness to reduce accidents and fatalities," Sawant said.