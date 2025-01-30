Goa: school year to start in April, followed by summer vacation

Panaji, Jan 30 (PTI) The academic year for Classes 6 to 12 at schools in Goa will begin from April instead of June from this year, the government announced on Thursday.

Director of Education Shailesh Zingade, in a circular, said academic year 2025-26 will commence from April for Classes 6 to 12 at all schools, including the government-aided ones and those receiving no government aid.

Classes will be held till 11.30 am in April, while there will be a summer vacation from May 1 to June 3.

After the schools reopen on June 4, the regular timetable will be followed, the circular said. PTI RPS KRK