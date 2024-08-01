Goa SDMA willing to take part in relief efforts underway in Wayanad: Monserratte

Panaji, Aug 1 (PTI) The Goa State Disaster Management Authority has informed the collector of Wayanad in Kerala that it is ready to support the massive relief efforts underway there following devastating landslides that have killed more than 170 persons, state minister Atanasio Monserratte said here on Thursday.

Massive landslides triggered by torrential rains hit Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha hamlets in the early hours of Tuesday, killing 177 people, including women and children, so far.

"The Goa SDMA has conveyed condolences and willingness to support for landslide relief efforts in Wayanad to the collector there via email," Monserratte said.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao in the assembly, the state revenue minister also said unplanned and excessive development in both districts of Goa, including Dharbandora in the Western Ghats, have made these areas prone to landslides, adding the government has taken mitigating steps.

The Landslide Atlas of India prepared by National Remote Sensing Centre, ISRO, Hyderabad, in February 2023 has ranked North and South Goa districts at 111th and 121st, respectively, in exposure to landslides among 147 districts in the country, Monserratte told the House.

Elaborating on mitigating steps taken by the Goa government, he said, as per information provided by Town and Country Planning Department, no development is otherwise permitted in ecologically sensitive areas such as hilly regions having slopes more than 25 per cent, low lying paddy fields, khazan lands, forest lands, mangroves etc.

Any kind of infrastructure development in these areas can be done only after taking permission from concerned authorities, he added.

The minister said at least 15 minor to medium landslides, including the one in Anmod ghat area of Dharbandora, were witnessed in the state during the current monsoons, debris from which blocked the national highway.

"However, timely action was taken by SDMA through Fire and Emergency Services and PWD to clear the debris so that people are not inconvenienced," Monserratte added.