Goa seeing adverse impact of climate change: minister

Panaji, Feb 21 (PTI) Goa is experiencing the adverse impact of climate change as hailstorms are hitting interior villages and unseasonal rainfall also taking place, state minister Mauvin Godinho said on Wednesday.

He appealed to the World Bank and other agencies to select Goa as their area of work given its small size, and showcase it as an example in the fight against climate change.

Addressing the valedictory function of India Climate and Development Partners' Meet organised by the World Bank, the transport minister said the state government is already working on sustainable development.

"The World Bank and other agencies can work in Goa as it is a small state and showcase it as an example in the fight against climate change," he said.

Godinho said the impact of climate change is already seen in Goa.

"Climate change is real and it has reached Goa. Earlier, people used to experience the monsoon for four to five months and also good winter and summer seasons. Today, hailstorms hit interior villages. Sometimes, raining happens on days one cannot imagine," he added.

He said tackling climate change cannot be the concern only of the Environment Ministry or government, but everybody has to contribute. PTI RPS NSK